DAY 1: Vietnam War Annual Government Brief 2024, Part 4

DNA Briefing

Dr. Tim McMahon /Director of DoD DNA Operations for the Armed Forces

Medical Examiner System

Vietnam War Identification Project. Dr. Nicolette Parr

Forensic Anthropologist, Vietnam War Identification

Project Lead, DPAA



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) provides briefings and updates to the families of American service members who served in the Vietnam War and remain unaccounted for. These events feature guest speakers, including senior leaders, experts, and scientists, who are actively engaged in the POW/MIA mission.