III Armored Corps Soldiers finish the week-long III AC Best Squad Competition with a mystery event on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 27, 2024. There are 10 units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 17:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929058
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110413582
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Best Squad Competition Mystery Event 2024, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT