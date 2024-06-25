Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Best Squad Competition Mystery Event 2024

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Spc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    III Armored Corps Soldiers finish the week-long III AC Best Squad Competition with a mystery event on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 27, 2024. There are 10 units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dawson Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 17:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929058
    VIRIN: 240626-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_110413582
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, B-Roll Best Squad Competition Mystery Event 2024, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #IIIACBestSquad24

