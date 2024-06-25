U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Josh Perkins transfers responsibility of 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, to U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Dochterman at Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 27, 2024. In keeping with the Army's tradition of ceremonial recognition, Dochterman officially entered into the pages of the unit's history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dawson Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 17:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929057
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-RE854-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110413581
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment Conducts Change of Responsibility, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT