    1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment Conducts Change of Responsibility

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Josh Perkins transfers responsibility of 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, to U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Dochterman at Cavalry Parade Field on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 27, 2024. In keeping with the Army's tradition of ceremonial recognition, Dochterman officially entered into the pages of the unit's history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dawson Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 17:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929057
    VIRIN: 240627-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_110413581
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Change of Responsibiity ceremony
    Iron Rangers

