1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment "Hamilton's Own", held a Change of Command at the Cavalry Parade Field, on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 27, 2024. Lt. Col. Alex M. Aquino relinquished command of the oldest artillery regiment in the Regular Army to Lt. Col. Eric M. Barton. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Selige)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|929055
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-TS338-2374
|Filename:
|DOD_110413566
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment Change of Command, by SPC Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
