Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment "Hamilton's Own", held a Change of Command at the Cavalry Parade Field, on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 27, 2024. Lt. Col. Alex M. Aquino relinquished command of the oldest artillery regiment in the Regular Army to Lt. Col. Eric M. Barton. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Tyler Selige)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 929055
    VIRIN: 240627-A-TS338-2374
    Filename: DOD_110413566
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment Change of Command, by SPC Tyler Selige, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CoC
    1ID
    1-5th FA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT