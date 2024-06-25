Central California Army recruiting Battalion Recruiter Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Puller

Richmond, VA native Staff Sgt. Alvin Puller, primary Military Occupational Specialty 68W, Combat Medic, and current Department of the Army Selected Recruiter assigned to the Gilroy, CA Army Recruiting Station shares how his interaction with the community helps his recruiting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 16:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929053
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-JI701-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110413541
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GILROY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
