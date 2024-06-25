Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central California Army recruiting Battalion Recruiter Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Puller

    GILROY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Kevin Bell 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Central California

    Richmond, VA native Staff Sgt. Alvin Puller, primary Military Occupational Specialty 68W, Combat Medic, and current Department of the Army Selected Recruiter assigned to the Gilroy, CA Army Recruiting Station shares how his interaction with the community helps his recruiting efforts.

    TAGS

    USAREC
    Be All You Can Be
    U.S. Army Recruiting
    CenCal Battalion
    Central California Army Recruiting Battalion
    CenCal Recruiter Spotlight

