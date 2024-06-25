Learn how to activate prescription refills using the MHS Genesis Patient Portal.
What You’ll Learn:
- How to navigate the portal like a pro
- The crucial “RX Refill” tab and what it offers
- Managing multiple patients’ medications seamlessly
- Insider tips on prescription expiration dates
- A step-by-step guide to refilling your meds
Whether you’re a seasoned user or a newbie, this video will empower you to take charge of your health with just a few clicks.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 17:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|929052
|VIRIN:
|240624-O-JU906-2974
|Filename:
|DOD_110413539
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Activate Refills Using Patient Portal, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pharmacy
