Activate Refills Using Patient Portal

Learn how to activate prescription refills using the MHS Genesis Patient Portal.

What You’ll Learn:

- How to navigate the portal like a pro

- The crucial “RX Refill” tab and what it offers

- Managing multiple patients’ medications seamlessly

- Insider tips on prescription expiration dates

- A step-by-step guide to refilling your meds

Whether you’re a seasoned user or a newbie, this video will empower you to take charge of your health with just a few clicks.