Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Activate Refills Using Patient Portal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Learn how to activate prescription refills using the MHS Genesis Patient Portal.
    What You’ll Learn:
    - How to navigate the portal like a pro
    - The crucial “RX Refill” tab and what it offers
    - Managing multiple patients’ medications seamlessly
    - Insider tips on prescription expiration dates
    - A step-by-step guide to refilling your meds
    Whether you’re a seasoned user or a newbie, this video will empower you to take charge of your health with just a few clicks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 17:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929052
    VIRIN: 240624-O-JU906-2974
    Filename: DOD_110413539
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Activate Refills Using Patient Portal, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pharmacy

    TAGS

    Prescription
    Refills
    patient portal
    MHS GENESIS Patient Portal
    prescriptions refills

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT