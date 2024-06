Marine Minute: 24-24 (AFN Version)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. MARINES WITH SECOND ASSAULT AMPHIBIAN BATTALION, SECOND MARINE DIVISION, CONDUCT AN INTEGRATED COMPANY LEVEL LIVE-FIRE AND MANEUVER RANGE WITH SWEDISH ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTY-FIRST ARMORED BATTALION, GOTLAND REGIMENT, DURING EXERCISE BALTIC OPERATIONS TWENTY-FOUR, IN GOTLAND SWEDEN ON JUNE SIXTEENTH, TWENTY-TWENTY-FOUR. OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY LANCE CORPORAL ORION SAINT-PIERRE, FEATURING U.S. MARINES WITH THIRD BATTALION, TWENTY-FIFTH MARINE REGIMENT, FOURTH MARINE DIVISION, MARINE FORCES RESERVE, PARTICIPATING IN RANGE FOUR-TEN-ALPHA DURING INTEGRATED TRAINING EXERCISE FOUR-TAC-TWENTY-FOUR AT MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, TWENTYNINE PALMS CALIFORNIA, ON JUNE NINETEENTH, TWENTY-TWENTY-FOUR. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)