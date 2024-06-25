Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 7 provides daily installation and mission support services to Air Education and Training Command that enable the Air Force to train and produce our nation's next generation of warfighters.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 16:25
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|929046
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-F3406-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110413416
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC Detachment 7 Mission Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT