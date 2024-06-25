Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC Detachment 7 Mission Video

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 7 provides daily installation and mission support services to Air Education and Training Command that enable the Air Force to train and produce our nation's next generation of warfighters.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:25
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 929046
    VIRIN: 240624-F-F3406-1007
    Filename: DOD_110413416
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    AETC
    Detachment 7
    AFIMSC
    AFIMSCDETS

