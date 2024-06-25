Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard assists in Waterville flood efforts

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Sirrina E. Martinez 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Forty-four West St. Paul Soldiers with Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, assisted city workers in manning water pumps around the city of Waterville, Minnesota, after flood waters rose and filled the sewer system, June 24, 2024. Service members worked in shifts, ensuring the pumps ran smoothly and remained fueled and in operation. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st. Class Sirrina Martinez)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 929040
    VIRIN: 240624-Z-IT440-1025
    Filename: DOD_110413272
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MINNESOTA, US

    Minnesota
    Flood

