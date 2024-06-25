Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville District: Recruiting Video - Mission

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is so broad that it's impossible to summarize. The district encompasses the state of Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The district offers services in engineering, construction, design, navigation, water management, regulatory, real estate, environmental, recreation and much more. The Jacksonville District serves the region in solving engineering solutions, helping serve water resource problems of all sizes. This video highlights just some of the core competencies of the Jacksonville District mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District video by Mark Rankin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 14:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 928998
    VIRIN: 240320-A-BO243-1002
    Filename: DOD_110412919
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville District: Recruiting Video - Mission, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jacksonville District
    South Atlantic Division
    District Mission
    Recruiting Mission

