Jacksonville District: Recruiting Video - Mission

The mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is so broad that it's impossible to summarize. The district encompasses the state of Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The district offers services in engineering, construction, design, navigation, water management, regulatory, real estate, environmental, recreation and much more. The Jacksonville District serves the region in solving engineering solutions, helping serve water resource problems of all sizes. This video highlights just some of the core competencies of the Jacksonville District mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District video by Mark Rankin)