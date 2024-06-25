Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Georgetown crew conducts repair and maintenance operations on inter-coastal waterways June 24, 2024, close to Charleston, South Carolina. Coast Guard ANT teams are responsible for maintaining waterway signs, buoys and lights to ensure boaters are able to safely navigate the waters without the aid of expensive navigation equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 14:06
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    #USCG
    #Georgetown
    #ANT
    #Coast Guard
    #AidstoNavigation

