U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Georgetown crew conducts repair and maintenance operations on inter-coastal waterways June 24, 2024, close to Charleston, South Carolina. Coast Guard ANT teams are responsible for maintaining waterway signs, buoys and lights to ensure boaters are able to safely navigate the waters without the aid of expensive navigation equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 14:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928996
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110412888
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT