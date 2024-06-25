video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Georgetown crew conducts repair and maintenance operations on inter-coastal waterways June 24, 2024, close to Charleston, South Carolina. Coast Guard ANT teams are responsible for maintaining waterway signs, buoys and lights to ensure boaters are able to safely navigate the waters without the aid of expensive navigation equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)