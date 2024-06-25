Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Race Toward Victory and Recovery with Adaptive Track Events

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes race toward victory and recovery during track events at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 27, 2024. These events are one of many adaptive sports that comprise the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928994
    VIRIN: 240627-A-JR267-9761
    Filename: DOD_110412877
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Race Toward Victory and Recovery with Adaptive Track Events, by SFC Ray Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sports
    Warrior
    track
    veterans
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT