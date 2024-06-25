Athletes race toward victory and recovery during track events at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 27, 2024. These events are one of many adaptive sports that comprise the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928994
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-JR267-9761
|Filename:
|DOD_110412877
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Race Toward Victory and Recovery with Adaptive Track Events, by SFC Ray Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
