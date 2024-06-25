F-16 Flyover at Camp Ripley Family Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



F-16 Fighting Falcon jet pilots with the Minnesota National Guard’s Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing flyover Camp Ripley’s family day event near Little Falls on June 27, 2024. The 148th is one of only two National Guard wings tasked to provide Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) support for the nation. The unit flies the newest and most capable F-16 in the U.S. Air Force fleet, the Block 50 F-16CM, Fighting Falcon. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)