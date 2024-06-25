Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Flyover at Camp Ripley Family Day

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    F-16 Fighting Falcon jet pilots with the Minnesota National Guard’s Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing flyover Camp Ripley’s family day event near Little Falls on June 27, 2024. The 148th is one of only two National Guard wings tasked to provide Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) support for the nation. The unit flies the newest and most capable F-16 in the U.S. Air Force fleet, the Block 50 F-16CM, Fighting Falcon. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928987
    VIRIN: 240627-A-BC699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110412839
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US

    This work, F-16 Flyover at Camp Ripley Family Day, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

