F-16 Fighting Falcon jet pilots with the Minnesota National Guard’s Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing flyover Camp Ripley’s family day event near Little Falls on June 27, 2024. The 148th is one of only two National Guard wings tasked to provide Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) support for the nation. The unit flies the newest and most capable F-16 in the U.S. Air Force fleet, the Block 50 F-16CM, Fighting Falcon. (Minnesota National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928987
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-BC699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110412839
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Hometown:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 Flyover at Camp Ripley Family Day, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
