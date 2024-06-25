176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts capabilities exercise

Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing’s 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons conducted a rescue capabilities exercise at Malemute Drop Zone, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The training showcased search and rescue, high-altitude parachute drops, in-flight refueling, emergency medical response, personnel recovery, and recovery hoist. Participants included HH-60G Pave Hawk aircrew of the 210th RQS, HC-130J Combat King II aircrew of the 211th RQS, and pararescuemen (PJs), and combat rescue officers (CROs) of the 212th RQS.
|06.25.2024
|06.27.2024 13:23
|Package
|928985
|240625-Z-SR689-1001
|DOD_110412821
|00:01:26
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|2
|2
