    176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts capabilities exercise

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing’s 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons conducted a rescue capabilities exercise at Malemute Drop Zone, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The training showcased search and rescue, high-altitude parachute drops, in-flight refueling, emergency medical response, personnel recovery, and recovery hoist. Participants included HH-60G Pave Hawk aircrew of the 210th RQS, HC-130J Combat King II aircrew of the 211th RQS, and pararescuemen (PJs), and combat rescue officers (CROs) of the 212th RQS.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928985
    VIRIN: 240625-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110412821
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

