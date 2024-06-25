176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts capabilities exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing’s 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons conducted a rescue capabilities exercise at Malemute Drop Zone, on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 25, 2024. The training showcased search and rescue, high-altitude parachute drops, in-flight refueling, emergency medical response, personnel recovery, and recovery hoist. Participants included HH-60G Pave Hawk aircrew of the 210th RQS, HC-130J Combat King II aircrew of the 211th RQS, and pararescuemen (PJs), and combat rescue officers (CROs) of the 212th RQS.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)