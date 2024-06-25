DAY 1: Vietnam War Annual Government Brief 2024, Part 3

Navigating Challenges and Opportunities in Southeast Asia
Mr. Gregory Poling / Center for Strategic and International Studies Senior Fellow and Director, Southeast Asia
Insights on Vietnam-US Relations
Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh / Former Ambassador of Vietnam to the US and President of Vietnam-US Society
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) provides briefings and updates to the families of American service members who served in the Vietnam War and remain unaccounted for. These events feature guest speakers, including senior leaders, experts, and scientists, who are actively engaged in the POW/MIA mission.
