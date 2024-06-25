Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACFT B-Roll Package for Best Squad Competition

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers competed in a variety of challenges during the 2024 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas. There are ten units from within III Corps participating in this event, all gunning for the opportunity to compete at the FORSCOM level Best Squad Competition later this year. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Kenneth Barnet)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928972
    VIRIN: 240624-A-HY986-1001
    Filename: DOD_110412525
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, ACFT B-Roll Package for Best Squad Competition, by SPC Kenneth Barnet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Big Red One
    III CORPS
    Stronger Together
    #IIIACBestSquad24

