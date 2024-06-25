U.S. Army Capt. Cameron Joseph, the commander of Gulf "Gambler" Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a shout out to the San Diego Padres. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 10:19
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928957
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-JU958-5431
|Filename:
|DOD_110412223
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Cameron Joseph – San Diego Padres Shout-out, by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT