    PTSD Awareness Day: 'It's ok to not be ok, but it's not ok to stay that way'

    STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves 

    Communication Directorate             

    June is recognized as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, and June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day. Marine Capt. Jergen Campbell shares his story of PTSD and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing well-being and perseverance.

    If you are in need of support, please dial 988 and press 1, or call 1-800-342-9647.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 09:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928953
    VIRIN: 240626-M-UY446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110412061
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, US

    mental health
    PTSD
    PTSD Awareness Day
    Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

