PTSD Awareness Day: 'It's ok to not be ok, but it's not ok to stay that way'

June is recognized as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, and June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day. Marine Capt. Jergen Campbell shares his story of PTSD and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing well-being and perseverance.



If you are in need of support, please dial 988 and press 1, or call 1-800-342-9647.



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)