June is recognized as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, and June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day. Marine Capt. Jergen Campbell shares his story of PTSD and emphasizes the importance of prioritizing well-being and perseverance.
If you are in need of support, please dial 988 and press 1, or call 1-800-342-9647.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Juaquin Greaves)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 09:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928953
|VIRIN:
|240626-M-UY446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110412061
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PTSD Awareness Day: 'It's ok to not be ok, but it's not ok to stay that way', by LCpl Juaquin Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT