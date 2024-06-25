U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Eggert, 6th Airlift Squadron (AS) commander, speaks about Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan June 9, 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 09:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928952
|VIRIN:
|240609-F-PS699-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_110412045
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Valiant Shield 24 Lt. Col. Eggert Interview, by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT