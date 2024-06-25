Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Walter Reed Celebrates First Prayer Breakfast in Four Years

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Army Chaplain, Maj. Bill Fry, talks about the first prayer breakfast held at Walter Reed since the COVID 19 pandemic, and its importance in a medical enviroment, Jun. 26, 2024. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 08:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928949
    VIRIN: 240626-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110412004
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walter Reed Celebrates First Prayer Breakfast in Four Years, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WalterReed
    PrayerBreakfast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT