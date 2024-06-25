Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Austin Pagano – New York Mets Shout-out

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Pagano, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters "Hold 'em" Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a shout to the New York Mets. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 09:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 928944
    VIRIN: 240626-A-JU958-6994
    Filename: DOD_110411947
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Austin Pagano – New York Mets Shout-out, by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    MLBMets

