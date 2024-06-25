U.S. Army Spc. Kali Ecton, a supply specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters "Hold 'em" Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Dallas, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 09:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928936
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-JU958-7009
|Filename:
|DOD_110411912
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-out Spc. Kali Ecton, by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
