    24th MEU (SOC) BALTOPS 24 Social Media Video

    BALTIC SEA

    06.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Elton Taylor 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 05:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928930
    VIRIN: 240624-M-BD159-3280
    Filename: DOD_110411767
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th MEU (SOC) BALTOPS 24 Social Media Video, by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    amphibious assault ship
    WSPARG-24thMEU
    BALTOPS24

