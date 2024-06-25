Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Elton Taylor)
This work, 24th MEU (SOC) BALTOPS 24 Social Media Video, by Cpl Elton Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
