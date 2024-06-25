Retail Services Specialist Member of Welcome Aboard Team

Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Althena Su, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Reserve Unit, speaks about being a part of the Welcome Aboard Team at Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, visiting the Royal Brunei Navy offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulaman (OPV 08), June 25. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
