    Retail Services Specialist Member of Welcome Aboard Team

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Althena Su, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor Reserve Unit, speaks about being a part of the Welcome Aboard Team at Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, visiting the Royal Brunei Navy offshore patrol vessel KDB Darulaman (OPV 08), June 25. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 23:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928918
    VIRIN: 240625-N-AE068-1038
    Filename: DOD_110411544
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024

