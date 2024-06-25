Future Soldier Preparatory Course Trainee Chooses Military Occupational Specialty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Matthew Bagley, a Future Soldier Preparatory Course trainee with 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, 165th Infantry Brigade, successfully passed the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) and learned Army core values, traditions, and discipline with the help of drill sergeants, cadre, and instructors over the past six weeks. Scoring well on the ASVAB provided Bagley with a variety of jobs to choose from. Bagley chose 14P, Air and Missile Defense Crew Member because of his background in law enforcement, and desire to work alongside other Combat Arms Soldiers. Career counselors with Office Chief of Air Defense Artillery provide informational briefs to FSPC trainees on a monthly basis to expand their options on military occupational specialities they may not know much about and opportunities available to them if they choose a career with the ADA.