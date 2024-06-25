Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course Trainee Chooses Military Occupational Specialty

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Matthew Bagley, a Future Soldier Preparatory Course trainee with 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, 165th Infantry Brigade, successfully passed the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) and learned Army core values, traditions, and discipline with the help of drill sergeants, cadre, and instructors over the past six weeks. Scoring well on the ASVAB provided Bagley with a variety of jobs to choose from. Bagley chose 14P, Air and Missile Defense Crew Member because of his background in law enforcement, and desire to work alongside other Combat Arms Soldiers. Career counselors with Office Chief of Air Defense Artillery provide informational briefs to FSPC trainees on a monthly basis to expand their options on military occupational specialities they may not know much about and opportunities available to them if they choose a career with the ADA.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 21:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928910
    VIRIN: 240626-A-PI656-5051
    Filename: DOD_110411344
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Soldier Preparatory Course Trainee Chooses Military Occupational Specialty, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Future Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT