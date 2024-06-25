Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron utilize various equipment and technology to enhance operational readiness at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. EOD's primary mission is to mitigate hazards by employing special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 18:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928893
|VIRIN:
|240603-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110410876
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Fairchild EOD Highlight Reel, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
