Team Fairchild EOD Highlight Reel

Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron utilize various equipment and technology to enhance operational readiness at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. EOD's primary mission is to mitigate hazards by employing special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)