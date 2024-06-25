Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild EOD Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron utilize various equipment and technology to enhance operational readiness at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. EOD's primary mission is to mitigate hazards by employing special tools and vehicles to safely locate, identify, recover, disarm and dispose of dangerous weapons that threaten people, property and natural environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 18:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928893
    VIRIN: 240603-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110410876
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild EOD Highlight Reel, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fairchild AFB
    EOD
    92CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT