Archery DOD Warrior Games

Reyes, D. (Ed.). (2024). DOD Warrior Games Archery event, June 26, 2024 [Film]. ESPN Complex, Orlando, FL. B-roll footage by Sgt 1st Class Boyington, R., & Capt Reyes, D.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 18:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928892
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-QY819-6066
|Filename:
|DOD_110410875
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT