JPMRC-X | Chief Warrant Officer Three Jeremy Jones, UH-60M Pilot Interview

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Three Jeremy Jones, a UH-60M Pilot assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, shares his experiences as a pilot during the JPMC-X exercise. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
