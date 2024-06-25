U.S. Army 1st Sgt. John Folse assigned to the Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, shares his experiences as a First Seregant during the JPMC-X exercise. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 19:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928887
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-NF551-8019
|Filename:
|DOD_110410781
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC-X | 1st Sgt. John Folse, First Sergeant Interview, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT