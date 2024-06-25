Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Leaders Speak at House Oversight Hearing

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    A subcommittee of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hears testimony on the Defense Department’s security background check system. Testifying before the Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Subcommittee are: David Cattler, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, and Alissa Czyz, a director in the U.S. Government Accountability Office defense capabilities management team.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 16:42
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:27:11
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

