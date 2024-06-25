Defense Leaders Speak at House Oversight Hearing

A subcommittee of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hears testimony on the Defense Department’s security background check system. Testifying before the Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Subcommittee are: David Cattler, director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, and Alissa Czyz, a director in the U.S. Government Accountability Office defense capabilities management team.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 16:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|928884
|Filename:
|DOD_110410741
|Length:
|01:27:11
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
