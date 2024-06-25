Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps Marksmanship Challenge

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Prior to the annual I Corps Marksmanship Challenge, the team from 42nd Military Police Brigade utilized the Cognitive Performance Specialist within their H2F Team to better prepare for the mental aspect of the competition.

    This work, I Corps Marksmanship Challenge, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    H2F

