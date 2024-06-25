Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSG Willfredo Melendez - 4th of the July Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Chelsea Smith 

    Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Willfredo Melendez of the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion gives a shout out to the Miami Marlins for the 4th of the July holiday, June 26, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 928871
    VIRIN: 240626-A-XV261-7350
    Filename: DOD_110410229
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Willfredo Melendez - 4th of the July Shout Out, by Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shout Out
    Independence Day
    Fourth of July
    MLBMarlins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT