    2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Nock, Aim, And Hit Their Targets with Adaptive Archery Finals

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athletes ready their bows bow to fire arrows at targets during the archery competition at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games, June 26, 2024. This event is one of many adaptive sports that comprises the DoD Warrior Games. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928864
    VIRIN: 240626-A-JR267-1911
    Filename: DOD_110410056
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 DoD Warrior Games Athletes Nock, Aim, And Hit Their Targets with Adaptive Archery Finals, by SFC Ray Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

