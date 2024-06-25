Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers take part in Slingload Training

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, both Arkansas Army National Guard units, take part in training on slingload operations at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas. Slingload operations allow for the quick movement of supplies and equipment via helicopter and can be critical both on the battlefield or when responding to emergencies at home.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928857
    VIRIN: 240626-A-WU705-1001
    Filename: DOD_110409728
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers take part in Slingload Training, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

