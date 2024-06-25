Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers take part in Slingload Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, both Arkansas Army National Guard units, take part in training on slingload operations at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas. Slingload operations allow for the quick movement of supplies and equipment via helicopter and can be critical both on the battlefield or when responding to emergencies at home.