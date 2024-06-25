Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment and 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, both Arkansas Army National Guard units, take part in training on slingload operations at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas. Slingload operations allow for the quick movement of supplies and equipment via helicopter and can be critical both on the battlefield or when responding to emergencies at home.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928857
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110409728
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers take part in Slingload Training, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Emergency Response training
Training
Army National Guard
