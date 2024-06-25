Members of the 645th Cyberspace Squadron partnered with the 11th Delta Operations Squadron to provide a realistic cyber training environment to assess U.S. Space Force Guardian’s abilities to plan, brief, execute and debrief a cyber operation at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, May 29, 2024. Guardians from the 645th were given real tactics, techniques and procedures from a nation-state threat actor and identified actions taken against their defended environment. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928855
|VIRIN:
|240621-X-NM958-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110409719
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 645th Cyberspace Squadron Guardians engage in training exercise at Patrick Space Force Base, by A1C Spencer Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber security
Training
LEAVE A COMMENT