    B-Roll: 645th Cyberspace Squadron Guardians engage in training exercise at Patrick Space Force Base

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Members of the 645th Cyberspace Squadron partnered with the 11th Delta Operations Squadron to provide a realistic cyber training environment to assess U.S. Space Force Guardian’s abilities to plan, brief, execute and debrief a cyber operation at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, May 29, 2024. Guardians from the 645th were given real tactics, techniques and procedures from a nation-state threat actor and identified actions taken against their defended environment. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928855
    VIRIN: 240621-X-NM958-1001
    Filename: DOD_110409719
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

