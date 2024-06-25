Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 25 June 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, discuss best practices for avoiding mosquito bites as part of the Critical 101 Days of Summer. They also report on the re-opening of the Dragon Fitness Center and the 5/6 Pack My Backpack school supplies drive, and they preview the 2024 Commissioning Panel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 10:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 928849
    VIRIN: 240624-F-PI774-5758
    Filename: DOD_110409520
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 25 June 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT