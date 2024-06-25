Keesler News 25 June 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, discuss best practices for avoiding mosquito bites as part of the Critical 101 Days of Summer. They also report on the re-opening of the Dragon Fitness Center and the 5/6 Pack My Backpack school supplies drive, and they preview the 2024 Commissioning Panel.