Keesler News 25 June 2024

SrA Trenten Walters, 81 TRW/PA, and A1C Devyn Waits, 81 TRW/PA, discuss best practices for avoiding mosquito bites as part of the Critical 101 Days of Summer. They also report on the re-opening of the Dragon Fitness Center and the 5/6 Pack My Backpack school supplies drive, and they preview the 2024 Commissioning Panel.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 10:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928849
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-PI774-5758
|Filename:
|DOD_110409520
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
