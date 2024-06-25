65th Cyberspace Squadron participates in Cyber Dawn 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928847" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cyber Guardians from the Combined Space Operations Center and the 65th Cyberspace Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base participated in Cyber Dawn 2024 from 1 to 15 June 2024 in Sacramento, California. Cyber Dawn is a multi-state, multi-agency joint exercise designed to provide a dynamic platform for cyber incident response training and simulates real-world experiences for participants from the National Guard, State Agencies and Departments, and other local, state and federal partners. Cyber Dawn 2024 marks the U.S. Space Force's first time participating in this exercise, where the participating Guardians placed 3rd out of 11 incident response teams in a capture the flag competition and was recognized as one of the most technically capable and highest performing teams to ever participate in the exercise. (Courtesy Video)