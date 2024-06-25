65th Cyberspace Squadron participates in Cyber Dawn 2024

Cyber Guardians from the Combined Space Operations Center and the 65th Cyberspace Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base participated in Cyber Dawn 2024 from 1 to 15 June 2024 in Sacramento, California. Cyber Dawn is a multi-state, multi-agency joint exercise designed to provide a dynamic platform for cyber incident response training and simulates real-world experiences for participants from the National Guard, State Agencies and Departments, and other local, state and federal partners. Cyber Dawn 2024 marks the U.S. Space Force's first time participating in this exercise, where the participating Guardians placed 3rd out of 11 incident response teams in a capture the flag competition and was recognized as one of the most technically capable and highest performing teams to ever participate in the exercise. (Courtesy Video)
Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 10:14
Category:
|Video Productions
Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
