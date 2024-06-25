U.S. Army soldiers present for the EUROSATORY 2024 show in Paris, France.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928845" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army showcased a range of combat platforms during EUROSATORY 2024, held in Paris, France, from June 17-21, 2024. Maj. Michael Dunn, the officer in charge, and Capt. James Doukas, the lead planner, both assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, highlighted the significance of the event and the great opportunity it presented to showcase American capabilities and the combat platforms of the U.S. Army. EUROSATORY is the largest international exhibition for the global defense and security industry, held biennially. It attracts governments, as well as public and private decision-makers worldwide, to discuss and explore the latest advancements in defense and security technology and solutions. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)