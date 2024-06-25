The U.S. Army showcased a range of combat platforms during EUROSATORY 2024, held in Paris, France, from June 17-21, 2024. Maj. Michael Dunn, the officer in charge, and Capt. James Doukas, the lead planner, both assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, highlighted the significance of the event and the great opportunity it presented to showcase American capabilities and the combat platforms of the U.S. Army. EUROSATORY is the largest international exhibition for the global defense and security industry, held biennially. It attracts governments, as well as public and private decision-makers worldwide, to discuss and explore the latest advancements in defense and security technology and solutions. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928845
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-MW025-4495
|Filename:
|DOD_110409402
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PARIS, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army soldiers present for the EUROSATORY 2024 show in Paris, France., by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT