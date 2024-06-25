Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army soldiers present for the EUROSATORY 2024 show in Paris, France.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARIS, FRANCE

    06.21.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    The U.S. Army showcased a range of combat platforms during EUROSATORY 2024, held in Paris, France, from June 17-21, 2024. Maj. Michael Dunn, the officer in charge, and Capt. James Doukas, the lead planner, both assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, highlighted the significance of the event and the great opportunity it presented to showcase American capabilities and the combat platforms of the U.S. Army. EUROSATORY is the largest international exhibition for the global defense and security industry, held biennially. It attracts governments, as well as public and private decision-makers worldwide, to discuss and explore the latest advancements in defense and security technology and solutions. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 928845
    VIRIN: 240621-A-MW025-4495
    Filename: DOD_110409402
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PARIS, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army soldiers present for the EUROSATORY 2024 show in Paris, France., by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM, VCorps, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT