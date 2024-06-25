JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl 2024 | B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC cadets participate in the Leadership Bowl portion of the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl held at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Every year cadets from around the country gather in our nation’s capital to test their leadership skills and all-around intellect. These cadets represent the top 3% of all JROTC programs nationwide.

    Ravenwood High School, Brentwood, Tenn., placed third in the Army division. Punahou School, Honolulu, Hawaii placed second. Gadsden City High School placed first in the overall competition. This is Army’s first win since 2012.

    Interviews: 0:00-3:11

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928839
    VIRIN: 240625-A-RU014-4856
    Filename: DOD_110409280
    Length: 00:13:01
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: CALUMET, MICHIGAN, US
    Hometown: DOUGLASVILLE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: GADSDEN, ALABAMA, US
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: METHUEN, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

