JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl 2024 | B-Roll

Army JROTC cadets participate in the Leadership Bowl portion of the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl held at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Every year cadets from around the country gather in our nation’s capital to test their leadership skills and all-around intellect. These cadets represent the top 3% of all JROTC programs nationwide.



Ravenwood High School, Brentwood, Tenn., placed third in the Army division. Punahou School, Honolulu, Hawaii placed second. Gadsden City High School placed first in the overall competition. This is Army’s first win since 2012.



Interviews: 0:00-3:11