MKAB's Annual Fire Drill

Firefighters assigned to 516th Firefighter Engineer Detachment participate in an annual fire drills across multiple facilities on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 21, 2024. Fire drill procedures help to identify and address any potential issues in the emergency plan, improve coordination among emergency responders, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury and damage during an actual fire incident. (U.S. video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928835
|VIRIN:
|240621-A-JR370-9231
|Filename:
|DOD_110409222
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
