    MKAB's Annual Fire Drill

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.21.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Firefighters assigned to 516th Firefighter Engineer Detachment participate in an annual fire drills across multiple facilities on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 21, 2024. Fire drill procedures help to identify and address any potential issues in the emergency plan, improve coordination among emergency responders, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury and damage during an actual fire incident. (U.S. video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928835
    VIRIN: 240621-A-JR370-9231
    Filename: DOD_110409222
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MKAB's Annual Fire Drill, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    FireDrill
    StrongerTogether
    DepartmentofDefense(DoD)

