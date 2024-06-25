MKAB's Annual Fire Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928835" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Firefighters assigned to 516th Firefighter Engineer Detachment participate in an annual fire drills across multiple facilities on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 21, 2024. Fire drill procedures help to identify and address any potential issues in the emergency plan, improve coordination among emergency responders, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury and damage during an actual fire incident. (U.S. video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)