July 4th Shout-out Spc. Michelle England

U.S. Army Spc. Michelle England, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to 317th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, wishes her parents from Louisville, Kentucky, a happy Independence Day at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. The Army considers the ideals of patriotism and freedom enshrined in the Declaration of Independence as central to our commitment to defending our nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)