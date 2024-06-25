Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "We Will Rock You" - 2nd Cavalry Regiment

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    06.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army indirect fire infantrymen assigned to 2nd Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shoot indirect fires in Pabrade, Lithuania, April 22, 2024. Indirect fire is used to inflict damage over a larger area or target from long distances. During this exercise, artillery was used to clear an entire battlefield so that dismounted Soldiers could safely navigate through trenches. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928818
    VIRIN: 240626-A-KP870-3769
    Filename: DOD_110408929
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "We Will Rock You" - 2nd Cavalry Regiment, by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indirect Fire
    EUCOM
    Artillery
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

