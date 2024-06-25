"We Will Rock You" - 2nd Cavalry Regiment

U.S. Army indirect fire infantrymen assigned to 2nd Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shoot indirect fires in Pabrade, Lithuania, April 22, 2024. Indirect fire is used to inflict damage over a larger area or target from long distances. During this exercise, artillery was used to clear an entire battlefield so that dismounted Soldiers could safely navigate through trenches. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928818
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-KP870-3769
|Filename:
|DOD_110408929
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
