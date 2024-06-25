"We Will Rock You" - 2nd Cavalry Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army indirect fire infantrymen assigned to 2nd Cavalry Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shoot indirect fires in Pabrade, Lithuania, April 22, 2024. Indirect fire is used to inflict damage over a larger area or target from long distances. During this exercise, artillery was used to clear an entire battlefield so that dismounted Soldiers could safely navigate through trenches. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)