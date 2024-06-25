U.S. Army Spc. Izac Segura, a unmanned aircraft systems repairer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Houston, Texas, wishes everyone a happy Independence Day at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. The Army reflects on the ideals of patriotism and freedom embodied in the Declaration of Independence as our commitment to the defense of our nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:12
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928816
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-JR370-7918
|Filename:
|DOD_110408915
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, July 4th Shout-out Spc. Izac Segura, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
