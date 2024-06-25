July 4th Shout-out Spc. Izac Segura

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Izac Segura, a unmanned aircraft systems repairer assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Houston, Texas, wishes everyone a happy Independence Day at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. The Army reflects on the ideals of patriotism and freedom embodied in the Declaration of Independence as our commitment to the defense of our nation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)