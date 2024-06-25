Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command “Who We Are”

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    21st Theater Sustainment Command is U.S. Army Europe and Africa's lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, finance, contracting and all other areas in the field of sustainment.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928815
    VIRIN: 240621-A-MP101-6215
    Filename: DOD_110408908
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command “Who We Are”, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21st TSC
    Sustainment and Logistics
    First in Support

