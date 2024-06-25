July 4th Shout-out Sgt. Joshua Jones

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Jones, a culinary specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Georgia, extends Independence Day greetings to family and friends at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. Soldiers today continue to support the spirit and ideals of the founders by defending liberty and free people around the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928814
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-JR370-6249
|Filename:
|DOD_110408905
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
