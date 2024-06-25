July 4th Shout-out Sgt. Joshua Jones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Jones, a culinary specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Georgia, extends Independence Day greetings to family and friends at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. Soldiers today continue to support the spirit and ideals of the founders by defending liberty and free people around the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)