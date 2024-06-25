Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out Sgt. Joshua Jones

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    06.24.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alexcia Rupert 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Jones, a culinary specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Georgia, extends Independence Day greetings to family and friends at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. Soldiers today continue to support the spirit and ideals of the founders by defending liberty and free people around the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 928814
    VIRIN: 240625-A-JR370-6249
    Filename: DOD_110408905
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US

    EUCOM
    Independence Day
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

