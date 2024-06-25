July 4th Shout-out Pvt. Chads Tuttle

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pvt. Chads Tuttle, a UH-60 Black Hawk mechanic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Charleston, South Carolina, wishes his family and friends a happy Independence Day at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. The Army celebrates the birth of our nation and honors the founders for their achievements and sacrifices in the face of tremendous adversity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)