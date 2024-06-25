U.S. Army Pvt. Chads Tuttle, a UH-60 Black Hawk mechanic assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Charleston, South Carolina, wishes his family and friends a happy Independence Day at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. The Army celebrates the birth of our nation and honors the founders for their achievements and sacrifices in the face of tremendous adversity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:17
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928813
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-JR370-2791
|Filename:
|DOD_110408900
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, July 4th Shout-out Pvt. Chads Tuttle, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT