U.S. Army Sgt. Rayshawn Crawford, a culinary specialist assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, from Atlanta, Georgia, wishes family and friends a happy Independence Day at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. The Army played an essential role in the founding of the United States as an independent nation and in winning the Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 09:19
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928812
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-JR370-6093
|Filename:
|DOD_110408896
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, July 4th Shout-out Sgt. Rayshawn Crawford, by PFC Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
