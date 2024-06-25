Pacific News: June 25, 2024

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct helocast training off the coast of Okinawa, Japan; U.S. Sailors participate in a snake handling course in Australia; and a Republic of Korea submarine arrives in Hawaii in preparation for exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 01:34
