B-roll of Yokota ESports and Air Force Gaming Summer Bash event.
Footage includes competitors playing console games, player reactions, and award presentation.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 00:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928774
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-XK019-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110408499
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota ESports, Air Force Gaming host Summer Bash, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT