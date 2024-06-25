Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Marines with Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), run through True Grit obstacle course

    TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.20.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Torres 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in the True Grit obstacle course at Combat Training Centre, Tully, QLD, Australia, June 20, 2024. The Marines of Fox Co. participated in Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 23:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928771
    VIRIN: 240620-M-IP954-2001
    Filename: DOD_110408175
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    USMC
    Marines
    Readiness
    MRF-D
     USMCNews
    I MEF Summer Series

