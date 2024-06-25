U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in the True Grit obstacle course at Combat Training Centre, Tully, QLD, Australia, June 20, 2024. The Marines of Fox Co. participated in Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 23:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928771
|VIRIN:
|240620-M-IP954-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110408175
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Marines with Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), run through True Grit obstacle course, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT